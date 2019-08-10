INDIAN VISA FRAUD: Rejection Of Indian Visitor Visas To Canada Rise Steeply Due To Fraud

Data provided by the federal government show that the percentage of refusals due to an applicant misrepresenting themselves – through fraudulent submissions, for instance – has nearly tripled. In 2017, 0.9 per cent of all Indian visitor-visa rejections were for misrepresentation; from January to May this year, the number jumped to 2.5 per cent.

OTTAWA – Canada needs to find a solution to people from across India trying to shove their ways through any means to Canada, whether it’s visitor’s visas or student visas, as most of these rackets are just immigration trafficking by fraudsters who are reaping millions from these schemes.

Canada is finding out the hard way as refusals on visitor-visa applications from India due to fraud and misrepresentation are soaring, which Ottawa and immigration experts say is in part due to unscrupulous “ghost consultants,” reported Globe and Mail newspaper

Data provided by the federal government show that the percentage of refusals due to an applicant misrepresenting themselves – through fraudulent submissions, for instance – has nearly tripled. In 2017, 0.9 per cent of all Indian visitor-visa rejections were for misrepresentation; from January to May this year, the number jumped to 2.5 per cent.

In response to the increasing number of refusals for Indian applications, the federal government rolled out an information campaign in June targeting Indians applying for visas.