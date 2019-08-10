MENTAL HEALTH: South Asian Man Bites And Beats Up Delta Cops After Park Scuffle

Kyle Muttu Goundar of Surrey is facing four charges including assault causing bodily harm, assaulting a peace officer, uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm, and resisting a peace officer. Delta police say Goundar is currently being held for psychiatric assessment.

NORTH DELTA – A South Asian man bit and beat up a Delta police officers, who needed 23 stitches or staples in their face and head after a scuffle broke out during the arrest of a man in a Delta, B.C., park, according to police.

Another officer was bitten twice in the hand during the arrest on Saturday morning, which led to four charges being laid against a 23-year-old man, the Delta Police Department said.

Kyle Muttu Goundar of Surrey is facing four charges including assault causing bodily harm, assaulting a peace officer, uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm, and resisting a peace officer.

Delta police say Goundar is currently being held for psychiatric assessment.

Police were responding to a report of a suspicious man in Watershed Park around 9 a.m. PT, according to a statement.

The caller said he left the area because he felt too uncomfortable to go on the trails after coming into contact with the man, police said.

When the officers arrived, the man (Goundar) started throwing rocks at their vehicle. One of them tried to calm the man, but he suddenly ran from police and jumped into the driver’s seat of the police car, the statement said.

The officers then requested Emergency Health Services and police backup, before one of them tried to handcuff the man.

That’s when the officer was allegedly punched by the man, who then beat the officer on the head and face with the handcuffs, which had fallen on the ground during the struggle, according to police.

The statement said the man was taken into custody after other officers arrived on the scene, one of whom he bit on the hand.

