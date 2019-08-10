Cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s Toronto Fundraiser A Huge Success

YOUWECAN Global T20 Canada and Bombay Sports, in association with ‘Math for Life’, hosted a charity dinner to raise funds for the YOUWECAN cancer charity run by Yuvraj Singh. The fundraiser was attended by a number of generous dignitaries from various walks of life and turned out to be a roaring success. The event helped the foundation to not only raise 100,000 CAD but also cover the medical expenses of 6 kids for up to 10,000 CAD each, who are from underprivileged backgrounds and suffering from cancer. “This is an overwhelming moment for me and my foundation. We are so lucky to have such wonderful human beings who are willing to help our society in a crucial fight against cancer. I am thankful to Bombay Sports and Math for Life for strengthening my hands to fight cancer,” said Yuvraj. Yuvraj shared some memories of his own fight against cancer, and how it changed the way he now leads his life. Toronto- based non-profit ‘Math for Life’, who were the partners at the event, played a key role in mobilizing local support for the charity.