Theatre Under the Stars Extended Till August 24

VANCOUVER – Due to overwhelming demand, Theatre Under the Stars’ (TUTS) hit productions of Mamma Mia! and Disney’s Newsies will extend their runs by one week. The seven newly added performances will run on alternating evenings at Stanley Park’s picturesque Malkin Bowl through August 24, 2019.

The Georgia Straight hails the production of Mamma Mia! as “a surprise and delight at almost every turn” and “a joyful celebration of women.” BroadwayWorld is calling the show “a definite must-watch for the summer.”

The presentation of Disney’s Newsies contains “some of the best musical-theatre choreography” local critic Colin Thomas has ever seen. The Vancouver Sun highlights the incredible choreography that “sends nearly two dozen young dancers leaping, spinning, flipping and tumbling across the stage in spectacular numbers.”

“We are profoundly grateful for the inspiring support shown by our long-term, loyal fans and first-time attendees to this season’s critically acclaimed productions of Mamma Mia! and Disney’s Newsies,” says Naveen Kapahi, TUTS Board President. “It is with great pleasure that we are extending this highly successful season, which is on track to surpass all TUTS records. We are deeply moved by the community’s continued dedication and passion for musical theatre, which reflects the core values of the TUTS mission. We are thrilled to add seven performances, providing seven more opportunities for our patrons to enjoy this cherished summer tradition.”

TUTS’ 2019 season offers two stunning musicals: one that tells the lighthearted tale of a mother and a daughter who embark on a hilarious quest to discover the identity of her true father; the other tells the stirring account of a ragged band of newspaper boys and street urchins who strike for fair pay and humane working conditions in 1899 New York City.

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, box office record-breaking Mamma Mia! brims with non-stop laughs, explosive dance, and the magic of ABBA’s hit songs, including ‘Dancing Queen,’ ‘Take a Chance on Me,’ ‘Super Trouper,’ ‘SOS,’ and so many more! More than 60 million people the world over have fallen in love with the characters, story, and music that makes Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show.

About Theatre Under the Stars (tuts.ca)

Theatre Under the Stars celebrates 79 years of theatre in the crown jewel of Vancouver – Stanley Park. So much more than just a night at the theatre, TUTS interweaves a kaleidoscope of elements – setting, scenery, concessions, and quality art – into a fun, encompassing experience that is much greater than the sum of its parts. Nestled among awe-inspiring Douglas Firs, the company is uniquely suited to Vancouver and reflects some of the city’s most collectively embraced values: exuberance, expression, nature, and youth. The latter is especially important to the organization, as it is not only a presenter of shows, but a creator of opportunities for young performers. The number of careers and life-long relationships with art fostered on the Malkin Bowl stage are countless.