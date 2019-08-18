DESI ANGREJ: The Fusion Generation Promotions Fully Underway!

DESI ANGREJ: The Fusion Generation Releases On August 30th

Track – SHOOTER

Artist – Balvir Boparai

Music – Harj Nagra

Label – MMM Music & Films

Directed & Produced by R. Paul Dhillon

The second promotional track from DESI ANGREJ: The Fusion Generation Motion Picture Soundtrack “SHOOTER” by the legendary Balvir Boparai was released on the auspicious day of Rakhri and India’s Independence Day on August 15. It’s bound to be a crowd pleaser and a party anthem everywhere. Music for SHOOTER is by Harj Nagra, one of the leading music producers around.

DESI ANGREJ: The Fusion Generation is a fun-filled party ride. But it also tackles serious issues like gender roles and Roles of women in the South Asian Canadian community. It’s worthy film for young women to see as they are the real heroines of the film.

DESI ANGREJ is going to give you the best Desi film ride of the summer and we promise you one thing – you will be Entertained!

BOOTYLICIOUS!

The first promotional track from DESI ANGREJ: The Fusion Generation Motion Picture Soundtrack “BOOTY” by THUGPUN (Ajinder Singh Sidhu) was released last on August 9th and has received much appreciation from the targeted crowd. The track is a raunchy one like many parts of our fun-filled party film.

DESI ANGREJ: The Fusion Generation releases in theatres on August 30th! Don’t miss it!!!!

Check out all the highlights and news about our film at www.desiangrejthefusiongeneration.com