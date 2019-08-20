Twitter Suspends Rapper Hard Kaur’s Account After She Shares Video Targeting Modi, Shah

CHANDIGARH – Rapper Hard Kaur’s Twitter account was suspended after she posted a video in which she apparently targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah using words that the twitter found to be “abusive” and “derisive”.

The rapper-singer shared a 2.20-minute clip, where she is seen with three supporters of Khalistan speaking in favour of the separatist movement.

The 39-year-old challenged the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to a fight on this and allegedly used words that were “abusive”.

In the video, the Khalistan supporters said they would hoist their flag in 15 nations. They also challenged PM Modi and Amit Shah to try and stop them legally.

The clip of the rapper-singer has gone viral on social media, and now is one of the top trends of Twitter in India. After sharing the video on Twitter, Hard Kaur posted a promotional clip of her upcoming song, ‘We Are Warriors’, on Instagram, which also featured the Khalistan supporters.

This is not the first time that Hard Kaur, born Taran Kaur Dhillon, targeted the right-wing political groups in India.

She was charged with sedition in June this year for her social media posts on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The singer termed the sedition charges filed against her as “girly moves”.

Dhillon is currently based in the United Kingdom and owns a music label, Future Records India.