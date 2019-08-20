Come Attend Arya Samaj’s Discourse On The Vedas This Sunday In Surrey

Swami Sampurnanand Saraswati ji is from Kurukshetra in Haryana. He is a renowned Vedic Philosopher who has mastered the art of Meditation (Dhyaan) & Yoga (Yog). He has developed a holistic approach to spiritual healing for worldly ailments and has a deep knowledge of Vedic literature. This gives him the ability to clarify questions related to Vedic philosophy. Swamiji is a Sanyasi – a sage who has dedicated his life to the propagation of Vedic religion.

He runs a Gurukul (School of Vedic Education) that teaches a complete Vedic curriculum, which includes philosophy, literature, ancient science and meditation. 35 bhramachari (resident scholars) study and live there. The Gurukul is open to all and free of charge: it maintains its own Gow-shala (cows) to provide for its needs.

For more information, please contact Madhu Varsheny at 604-222-1444 or Kushwaha Kant Singh at 604-328-5454 and Pandita Kamla Naidu at 604-589-1316

A discourse on “VEDAS”

Sunday, August 18, 2019

by Swami Sampurnanand Ji Saraswati

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Followed by blessed food

ARYA SAMAJ EDUCATIONAL & CULTURAL SOCIETY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA

13475 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3T 2T8