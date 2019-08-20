Trudeau Fundraiser In Surrey Upsets Punjabi Media

Justin Trudeau made his second trip to Surrey in weeks to attend a $500 a head fundraiser following his much publicized appearance at the Vancouver Pride Parade recently. Making his standard pitch to supporters that he’s ready for the election but are they – he said he and his party will take on the opposition vigorously and not let them do politics of division. His voice seemed tired but he kept the energy high during his 25 minute speech. On hand was his band of local MPs including Sukh Dhaliwal, who’s expected to lead the Surrey charge where the party hopes to retain their current seats which will be a huge task. The event was also highlighted by grievances and complaints by Punjabi-South Asian media which was not happy with the harassment and rude treatment by the organizers and some volunteers. They said they will not attend future fundraisers if situation didn’t change. They also griped to the Party official sent to calm the situation that the Liberal Party wasn’t paying them to cover the event and they needed to be treated with respect. They have a point! The fundraiser also wasn’t at the level of previous $1000 a head fundraisers in quality of crowd and ambience!

*By R. Paul Dhillon