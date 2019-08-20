Vivek Education Foundation Fundraising Gala On September 6

SURREY – Vivek Educational Foundation of Canada (Vivek Canada) will be hosting, Gala of Hope – a fundraising dinner in support of education for rural children in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Event takes place on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Khanna Banquet Hall (11267 125A Street, Surrey). Doors open at 6:30PM. Tickets are: $35/Adult and $20(for children 6-12).

India Cultural Association (ICA) of Vancouver is their organizing partner.

The evening will feature:

– live music

– cultural performances

– scholarships

– Indian cuisine

– prizes

Vivek Canada will also be recognizing and celebrating Dr. Darbari Lal Sharma with a Lifetime Community Excellence Award for his contributions and service to the community.

To promote gender equality and empower local youth, Vivek Canada is pleased to award two scholarships of $1,000.00 each for two female students of South Asian heritage enrolled in a post-secondary institution in B.C. The scholarship recipients will be recognized this evening.

For event information and purchase tickets online, visit: https://vivek-gala.eventbrite.ca

To purchase tickets in person, please contact:

Devinder Sikka <https://www.facebook.com/devinder.sikka> 604-591-2295

Rahul Sood <https://www.facebook.com/mrsidarth> 604-445-6377

Harmesh Sidher <https://www.facebook.com/harmesh.sidher.5> 604-589-2127

Neeraj Kumar <https://www.facebook.com/neerajk09> 604-363-2370

In 2006, Vivek Educational Foundation of Canada (Vivek Canada) became an incorporated and registered charitable society in B.C.

Their mandate is to improve health, sanitation and education services, we work with villagers in remote and disadvantaged regions by encouraging their participation in rural development projects. they provide free elementary school education to girls and boys in remote regions of U.P.

For more information about Vivek Canada, visit: vivekcanada.org