OBITUARY – Gurlal Singh Rai

The Rai family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father Gurlal Singh Rai on August 18, 2019. He was from Dhurkot Charat Singh Wala and immigrated to Canada in 1970.

He is survived by 3 children (2 daughters and 1 son) and their spouses and 6 grand children – Susan and Balraj Jawanda, Bobby and Karamjit Rai, Nina and Sunil Verma.

He also has 4 sisters, 1 brother and nany nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will take place on Subday August 25, 2019 at the Fraser River Funeral Home located at 2061 Riverside Road in Abbotsford.