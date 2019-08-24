Jagmeet Singh says NDP Rules Out Propping Up Potential Scheer Minority Government Due To Conservative Leader’s “Disgusting” Gay Marriage Speech

VANCOUVER – NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Friday his party would not support a Conservative government led by Andrew Scheer in a minority Parliament scenario after October’s federal election.

The statement by Singh on Thursday came after the Liberals circulated a video of the Conservative leader speaking out against same-sex marriage during a debate in the House of Commons nearly 15 years ago.

“The resurfacing of Andrew Scheer’s disgusting prejudice against LGBTQI2S+ people and families is very painful for many Canadians,” Singh said in his statement.

“This is exactly why, if Canadians deliver a minority government in October, I will not prop up Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives. We can’t trust Mr. Scheer or his caucus to champion the fundamental rights of Canadians.”

On Thursday, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale tweeted a video of a 2005 speech by Scheer in which he opposed the Civil Marriage Act, which legalized same-sex marriage in Canada later that year. The Liberals are pressing Scheer to attend the upcoming Ottawa Pride parade.

The Pride parade in the national capital takes place Sunday, just a week after Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson came out as openly gay after decades in public life.

A Conservative minority government needing the support of the NDP to survive in a minority Parliament is not an unlikely scenario.

The polls suggest both the Liberals and Conservatives likely would fall short of a majority if an election were held today and would need the support of another party to govern. In the current context, the NDP is the only party likely to win enough seats to hold the balance of power.

What Scheer said in 2005

“There is nothing more important to society than the raising of children, for its very survival requires it,” Scheer said in his 2005 speech to the Commons, delivered about a year after he was elected as the Conservative MP for the Saskatchewan riding of Regina-Qu’Appelle for the first time.

“Homosexual unions are by nature contradictory to this,” he continued.

Most Conservative MPs voted against the gay marriage bill. So did a number of Liberal MPs — as the Conservatives pointed out today in their reply to the Liberals’ attack.