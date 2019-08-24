Surrey RCMP Make Massive Drug Bust Dismantle Lab With Brothers’ Keepers Gang Ties

SURREY – Surrey RCMP announced Thursday that they made a substantial drug seizure from a residence in the South Surrey area and the subsequently dismantled a large clandestine laboratory. Police believe this operation is linked to the Brothers Keepers group, who are involved in the ongoing Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.

On August 6, 2019, Surrey RCMP Drug Section executed a search warrant on a residence in the 16300-block of 14A Avenue as a result of an ongoing investigation supported by the Surrey RCMP Frontline. The search warrant was executed with the assistance of the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team and the Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit’s Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team, which supports RCMP detachments in investigating clandestine drug labs.

A large drug manufacturing operation was discovered at the residence, with police seizing significant amounts of illicit street drugs, drug paraphernalia, pill presses, and firearms. The items seized included:

63,000 doses of fake OxyContin ‘80’ pills

94,000 doses of fake Percocet pills

5,000 doses of suspected cocaine

22,500 doses of fake heroin

200 doses of suspected methamphetamine

89 kg of an unknown cutting agent and 60 kg of a pill-binding agent

3 pill presses, capable of producing 3,600-16,000 tablets per hour

7 semi-automatic rifles including 5 x SKS, 1 x .40 calibre, and 1 x carbine

While some of the drugs were packaged in bulk, others were packaged for street level distribution. Preliminary tests also indicate the presence of fentanyl.

Two individuals were arrested during the execution of the search warrant, and subsequently released pending further investigation. The investigation into this operation is ongoing, but the initial investigation has identified connections to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict and, in particular, the Brothers Keepers crime group.

Anyone with further information about this operation or other criminal activity is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.solvecrime.ca.