Writer-Director-Producer’s R. Paul Dhillon’s Romantic Comedy To Release In Punjabi and English Versions In Theatres On August 30th!

DESI ANGREJ: The Fusion Generation explores modern relationships of South Asian Canadians and touches on the history of the community in BC.

Theatre Listings For DESI ANGREJ: The Fusion Generation Canada Wide So Far

Cineplex – Strawberry Hill, Surrey, BC

Landmark – Guildford – Surrey – BC

Cineplex – Mission, BC

Cineplex – Brampton, Ontario

Country Hills, Calgary – Alberta

More theatres will be added later.

SURREY – Well known Canadian filmmaker and award-winning journalist R. Paul Dhillon’s new film DESI ANGREJ: The Fusion Generation, which premiered to great response at the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Vancouver last November, will release in Punjabi and English versions in Canadian theatres on August 30th. The Punjabi version will play at the Strawberry Hill Cinemas starting next Friday.

“We had a great turnout for our film premiere at IFFSA in November and we are so proud to showcase this uniquely multicultural Canadian and British Columbia-based story right here in our hometown of Surrey and now across Canada,” said writer-director-producer Dhillon

DESI ANGREJ, which translates to Indian Englishmen or Caucasians, is a romantic comedy set in Surrey starring Bollywood legend Gulshan Grover, Sitara Hewitt (Little Mosque On The Prairies) and rapper Thugpun in a uniquely west coast story of the South Asian community.

Dhillon describes the film as a fun-filled cultural ride that also explores the Punjabi community’s rich history in British Columbia. Dhillon said while the film is a fun, raunchy party film about love, romance and getting married – it also tackles serious issues like gender roles and the roles of women in the South Asian community that has long been patriarchal and male dominated.

For more info, visit www.desiangrejthefusiongeneration.com or www.cssreleasing.com for more information.