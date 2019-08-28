Burnaby Councillor Sav Dhaliwal Wants Caps On Ride-Haling Operators While Jinny Sims Disappointed And Shocked At PTB Decision To Not Control The Number Of Ride-Hailing Cars

By R. PAUL DHILLON

LINK Editor

SURREY – With Ride-hailing services getting the green light to operate in BC starting next week, there has been again uproar from the Taxi industry and concerns related primarily to the number of ride-hailing cars that will be on the road as well as environmental concerns.

The LINK spoke to a number of local politicians regarding these two issues.

Burnaby Councillor Sav Dhaliwal, who is also the chair of Metro Vancouver Board, wants caps on ride-haling operators while Jinny Sims disappointed and shocked at Passenger Transportation Board’s decision to not control the number of ride-hailing cars expected to be on BC roads.

“I am disappointed and taken by surprise by the Passenger Transportation Board’s decision to not control the number of ride hailing cars on our roads,” Sims said, stating that it’s an arms-length board from her government with many of it’s members left over from the previous BC Liberal government appointees.

“And I know it comes as a shock to the hundreds of drivers and their families who depend on the full-time jobs the taxi industry provides, as well as British Columbians concerned about congestion on our roads.

“People deserve a fair wage that supports their family, whether you’re driving a taxi or for a ridesharing company. And British Columbians deserve efficient transportation services that don’t make traffic worse.

“I urge the PTB to review their decision as soon as possible so we can protect wages and prevent congestion on our roads,” Sims said.

Dhaliwal on the other said he’s also concerned about the environmental impact of too many ride-hailing cars on the road when our collective mission is green.

“My big concern is about reducing greenhouse gas emission and by putting no controls on how many ride-hailing cars can be on the road, it defeats our goal of getting the environment clean,” Dhaliwal told the LINK.

Dhaliwal is also concerned about the reduction in transit use with the new ride-hailing services in other jurisdictions and he said the Metro Vancouver board will be keeping an eye on this here when the ride-hailing services begin operating.

“Public’s need for convenience needs to be balanced with the environmental and other concerns,” Dhaliwal said.