Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum Says “I Do Not Support Ride-Hailing”

SURREY – While ride-hailing services are about to begin next month in BC, Surrey mayor Doug McCallum put on a press release saying he’s against all ride-hailing services.

“In the wake of the Passenger Transportation Board announcement of further ride-hailing regulations in B.C. last week, my position has remained consistent for years: I do not support ride-hailing,” McCallum said Tuesday.

“These new regulations would allow ride-hailing companies the ability to pick up across boundaries, while the taxi industry must abide by limits. This would create an unlevel playing field. I am also not in favour of allowing unlimited fleet size for ride-hailing companies. This lack of regulation will negatively impact the environment and increase congestion. It will also negatively impact the existing taxi industry, who has loyally served Metro Vancouver’s residents for decades.”

He said he has sent a letter to Premier John Horgan voicing his concerns and will continue to advocate for the taxi industry.