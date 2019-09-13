Delta To Bring Motion To Ask BC Transportation Board To Scrap Ridesharing Rules

DELTA – Delta council like Surrey are backing taxi drivers in an attempt to ward off the incoming of the ride-sharing apps.

They will hear a motion on Monday asking the city to request that the Passenger Transportation Board scrap its ride-hailing regulations.

A motion introduced by Coun. Lois Jackson is asking the board to withdraw the regulations, arguing it has failed to consult municipalities, public transit agencies, and the general public on their thoughts on the industry, reported Global News.

The motion, which will be debated by council Monday, will also ask the city to submit an emergency resolution to the Union of B.C. Municipalities’ (UBCM) annual conference later this month for debate, asking it to send a similar request to the PTB.

Jackson says she wasn’t approached by taxi associations or ridesharing advocates prior to introducing the motion — but after more than 20 years taking cabs, she has only good things to say about taxi drivers in Delta.

“I would not feel the same way with a person that I didn’t know, whether that person actually had been tested, whether the vehicle was tested, whether they had insurance … on and on are the questions,” Jackson said.

Popular ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft do require background and driving record checks, and specified vehicle, license and insurance requirements along with local requirements, according to their websites.

The province is also requiring drivers to carry Class 4 licences, which require a more intensive driving test and a clean driving record. The same licences are required for taxi drivers.