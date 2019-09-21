Oral Cancer Screening Held!

Pacific Oral Health Society in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Surrey-Newton and the Next Gen Oral Dysplasia Clinic from UBC offered a free Oral Cancer recently in Surrey. The goal of the clinic was to help reduce the barriers to oral cancer and support the prevention and early detection of oral cancer. This event was a great success as 270 patients were screened by our amazing dental team. The data collected by the Pacific Oral Health Society and the Next Gen Oral Dysplasia Clinic team indicated that 18 people were found to be at high risk of having oral cancer and are being reassessed in 3 weeks time. There was one case that was a direct referral to the cancer clinic that showed positive signs for oral cancer. The Pacific Oral Health Society team along with there generous commitment have volunteered over $40,000 of their time and services for this clinic to be offered free of charge to the community.