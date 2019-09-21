TELUS Joins Indo-Canadian Founded Womenswear Brand NONIE For #EndBullying Campaign

TORONTO – Indo-Canadian founded contemporary womenswear brand, NONIE, presented its Spring/Summer 2020 collection at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on Tuesday, September at the NoMad Hotel (1170 Broadway St).

It was here that NONIE’s South Asian founder and designer Nina Kharey also unveiled her new partnership with TELUS, a world-leading Canadian communications and information technology company and launched the “Love Gives Freedom” t- shirt, in support of the fight against cyberbullying.

In 2005, Nina lost her brother to a violent crime. Her passion for honoring his legacy and bringing positivity to the world as a result of his death, along with the quote, “Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom” by Rabindranath Tagore, inspired the design.

“The SS20 collection is heavily inspired by my roots in India, as a celebration of the empowering, vibrant and bold culture that it thrives upon,” states Nina Kharey, Founder and Designer of NONIE. “This shirt and campaign with TELUS is very close to my heart as I’ve been personally effected by a form of bullying and lost someone I deeply love because of it. I hope this shirt reminds people to always lead with love; there is no downside to expressing love and compassion.”

This partnership is the latest in TELUS’ #EndBullying campaign, building on its’ long-term commitment to making the digital world a safer and friendlier place. As a world-leading technology company and one of the most giving companies in the world, the TELUS team believes it has a responsibility to contribute to solving the crucial issue of cyberbullying. Before launching the #EndBullying campaign in May 2018, TELUS already had a history of supporting the cause to end cyberbullying. Through the TELUS Wise program, TELUS provides free digital literacy education program that offers informative workshops and resources to help Canadians of all ages have a positive experience as digital citizens. To date, TELUS has invested more than $205M in educational programs to promote safe and kind behavior online.

“TELUS is pleased to partner with the wonderfully talented designer Nina Kharey from NONIE as we strive to create a safer, more compassionate world for our young people” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Indeed, through Nina’s inspired designs and TELUS’ #EndBullying message benefiting the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, together, we can make a meaningful difference in our efforts to combat the heartbreaking practice of cyberbullying and help youth realize their full potential.”

Proceeds from the sale of the shirts will be given to the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation to support #EndBullying programs across Canada.

Alongside the launch of the new designs, world-renowned poet Rupi Kaur spoke as guest of honour on a panel along with Komal Minhas and Seema Bhansal Chadha, founder of Venus Et Fleur in company with NONIE’s Nina Kharey celebrating Indian Women in entertainment, fashion and lifestyle, discussing issues prevalent to today’s youth, the digital community and achieving success.

The SS20 collection and the TELUS shirt is now available for pre-order worldwide through http://www.houseofnonie.com/.