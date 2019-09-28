Renowned Punjabi Agri Researcher Dr. Khem Singh Gill Dies At 89

LUDHIANA – Dr Khem Singh Gill, former vice chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) who is credited with catalysing the Green Revolution in Punjab with his research in plant breeding, passed away early this morning. He was 89 years old and is survived by a daughter and two sons.

An academician, geneticist and plant breeder, he was instrumental in breeding new strains of wheat, linseed and sesame. He was also vice-president of The Kalgidhar Trust, a Sikh charity organisation.

Born on September 1, 1930, in Moga district, he was awarded Padma Bhushan for his contributions towards science in 1992. He will be cremated on September 19 in the city.

Renowned agricultural economist Dr SS Johl said he had a long association with Dr Gill and was his colleague. “Dr Gill was a learned man and knew the character of each and every plant. Nobody had to tell him about any plant;he was well aware of his subject and knew each and every variety. He will be deeply missed,” said Dr Johl.