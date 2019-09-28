BC Sets Out Commission Of Inquiry Into Money Laundering

VANCOUVER – The Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia has released the Participants Application Ruling. Twenty applications were submitted. The Commissioner has granted standing to 16 of the applicants:

British Columbia Ministry of Finance;

Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch of the British Columbia Ministry of the Attorney General;

Government of Canada;

The Society of Notaries Public of BC;

The Law Society of British Columbia;

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation;

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation;

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited;

Canadian Gaming Association;

British Columbia Government and Service Employees’ Union;

Robert Kroeker;

BMW Canada Inc. and BMW Financial Services, a division of BMW Canada Inc.;

British Columbia Civil Liberties Association;

The Canadian Bar Association, British Columbia Branch;

Criminal Defence Advocacy Society; and

A coalition comprising of Transparency International Canada, Canadians for Tax Fairness, and Publish What You Pay Canada (the “Coalition”).

The Commissioner has concluded that oral hearings are required to further consider the applications of four individuals who sought standing. They are Ross Alderson, Brad Desmarais, James Lightbody and Fred Pinnock. Details about the oral hearings – which will be open to the public – will be available at: www.cullencommission.ca, once a date and venue have been determined.

Members of the public who did not apply for Participant Standing but who are interested in providing information to the Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia or who want to testify at the Inquiry hearings are encouraged to contact Commission Counsel at: info@cullencommission.ca.

The Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia was announced on May 15, 2019 by Premier John Horgan. Led by Commissioner Austin Cullen, the Commission will look at the full scope of money laundering in British Columbia, including real estate, gaming, financial institutions, and the corporate and professional sectors. The Commission will also examine regulatory authorities and barriers to effective law enforcement of money laundering activities. Commissioner Cullen has the ability to compel witnesses and order the production of documents and records.

The Commission is required to deliver an interim report by November 15, 2020 and a final report by May 2021. For more information, please visit: www.cullencommission.ca.