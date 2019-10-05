Disguised As Navjot Singh Sidhu, Kapil Sharma Takes A Dig At Archna Puran Singh

Kapil said: “Mohtarma Archana tumhare liye do line kahna chahta hai: Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap. Bhai meri kursi chheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap.”

CHANDIGARH – ‘Just for fun’, comedian Kapil Sharma disguised himself as the former permanent–guest Navjot Singh Sidhu, and shared a funny video about how Archna Puran Singh “stole his chair”.

Donning a blue turban with an orange Kurta and a blue jacket, Kapil takes a few lines from current guest Archana, who replaced Sidhu on the comedy show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, after his controversial exit.

Kapil said: “Mohtarma Archana tumhare liye do line kahna chahta hai: Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap. Bhai meri kursi chheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap.”

He posted it with the caption, “Jus for #fun guys #navjotsinghsidhu @archanapuransingh #comedy #fun #laughter #thekapilsharmashow #tkss.”

The video went viral within hours.

Several Instagram users praised Kapil for his witty humour. One user wrote: “Kapil paaji rocks…..thoko taali.” Another hailed him saying, “Are gajb pajiiii.”