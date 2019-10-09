Khalsa Diwan Society Vancouver Forgoes Elections To Acclaim A United Executive Committee
Malkiat Singh Dhami, who has been selected as President with Mohan S. Gill as Senior Vice President, and his past executive and temple volunteers have been credited with opening dialogue with all the groups who sought to run the Gurdwara.
VANCOUVER – The days of contentious election battles that gave rise to divisions in the Vancouver Sikh community are over as for the first time the historic Khalsa Diwan Society at Ross Street, Vancouver have decided to unanimously choose a untied executive committee for the first time in a long time.
According to a press release by the Vancouver Gurdwara, a new executive has been chosen by the Sangat (congregation), “which will close divides in the community and create new paths for peace and prosperity.”
“With the blessings of God and the Guru, new executive pledges to serve the entire community with honesty, integrity, universal love and a commitment to the truth and have further pledged to avoid future elections,” the press release stated.
Members of the Executive Committee from Jan. 1, 2020 to December 31, 2022:
President Malkiat Singh Dhami
Senior Vice President Mohan S. Gill
Vice President Sukhpaul S. Jhooty
General Secretary Jarnail S. Bhandal
Asst. Gen Sec. Gurdeep S. Hayer
Record Sec. Manjit K. Sunner
Asst. Rec. Sec. Gurdial S. Gadey
Teasurer Kuldip S. Thandi
Sr. Asst. Treasurer Bhupinder S. Nijjar
Asst. Treasurer Jarmanjit S. Hundal
Member at Large Tarsem S. Bal
Member at Large Chuhar S. Dhillon
Member at Large Raghbir S. Kular
Member at Large InderMohan S. Walia
Member at Large Narinder S. Gill
