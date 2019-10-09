Khalsa Diwan Society Vancouver Forgoes Elections To Acclaim A United Executive Committee

Malkiat Singh Dhami, who has been selected as President with Mohan S. Gill as Senior Vice President, and his past executive and temple volunteers have been credited with opening dialogue with all the groups who sought to run the Gurdwara.

VANCOUVER – The days of contentious election battles that gave rise to divisions in the Vancouver Sikh community are over as for the first time the historic Khalsa Diwan Society at Ross Street, Vancouver have decided to unanimously choose a untied executive committee for the first time in a long time.

According to a press release by the Vancouver Gurdwara, a new executive has been chosen by the Sangat (congregation), “which will close divides in the community and create new paths for peace and prosperity.”

Malkiat Singh Dhami, who has been selected as President with Mohan S. Gill as Senior Vice President, and his past executive and temple volunteers have been credited with opening dialogue with all the groups who sought to run the Gurdwara.

“With the blessings of God and the Guru, new executive pledges to serve the entire community with honesty, integrity, universal love and a commitment to the truth and have further pledged to avoid future elections,” the press release stated.

Members of the Executive Committee from Jan. 1, 2020 to December 31, 2022:

President Malkiat Singh Dhami

Senior Vice President Mohan S. Gill

Vice President Sukhpaul S. Jhooty

General Secretary Jarnail S. Bhandal

Asst. Gen Sec. Gurdeep S. Hayer

Record Sec. Manjit K. Sunner

Asst. Rec. Sec. Gurdial S. Gadey

Teasurer Kuldip S. Thandi

Sr. Asst. Treasurer Bhupinder S. Nijjar

Asst. Treasurer Jarmanjit S. Hundal

Member at Large Tarsem S. Bal

Member at Large Chuhar S. Dhillon

Member at Large Raghbir S. Kular

Member at Large InderMohan S. Walia

Member at Large Narinder S. Gill