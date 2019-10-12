Three Students From Punjab Killed In Road Accident In Ontario

The deceased have been identified as Tanvir Singh from Jalandhar, Gurvinder Singh from Tanda and Harpreet Kaur from Gurdaspur. They were students of St Clair College in Windsor.

SARNIA – Three Punjabi youth, including two boys and a girl, were killed in a fatal car accident near Sarnia in Ontario, Canada, on early Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Tanvir Singh (19) from Jalandhar, Gurvinder Singh (20) from Tanda and Harpreet Kaur (20) from Gurdaspur. They were students of St Clair College in Windsor.

The incident was reported around 1.30 am on Saturday, when the driver of the car lost control over it. While the driver escaped death with grievous injuries, three others succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The vehicle was on a high speed and it overturned multiple times before landing on the rural road south of Petrolia. The families of the victims are in a state of shock.

Bhupinder Singh, father of Tanvir, said his son went to Canada on a study visa on Baisakhi this year. “Within a month of reaching Canada, he also managed to find a job for himself. We used talk on video calls daily,” said Bhupinder, who has a business of manufacturing leather shoes. Relatives said he had taken a loan of Rs 15 lakh to send his son abroad.

Tanvir’s body is likely to arrive here on Tuesday, informed Bhupinder, who also told that Gurvinder and Harpreet were married and were natives of Tanda and Gurdaspur, respectively.