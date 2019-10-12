Liberals Pledge To Protect BC Communities From Gun And Gang Violence

While the Conservative Party is rightfully accused of being beholden to the gun lobby that undermines public safety by questioning the ability of our officers to do their jobs, Liberals say their tough new gun laws will help to make Canadian streets safer from criminals and gun violence.

SURREY – While the Conservative Party is rightfully accused of being beholden to the gun lobby that undermines public safety by questioning the ability of our officers to do their jobs, Liberals say their tough new gun laws will help to make Canadian streets safer from criminals and gun violence.

This week, Bill Blair joined Liberal candidates Randeep Sarai from Surrey Centre, Sukh Dhaliwal from Surrey Newton, Ken Hardie from Fleetwood-Port Kells, John Aldag from Cloverdale-Langley City, and Leon Jensen from Langley-Aldergrove in highlighting the Liberal Party of Canada’s plan to better protect Canadians from the threats posed by gun and gang violence.

As part of its campaign platform, a re-elected Liberal government will ban military-style assault weapons such as the AR-15 and introduce a buy-back program to fairly compensate owners.

A re-elected Liberal government will also work with provinces and territories to give municipalities the ability to further restrict or ban handguns while increasing secure storage regulations, addressing domestic diversion, implementing red flag laws and investing an additional $250 million to prevent gang-related violence. This builds on the $327 million we’ve already invested to help provinces and territories fight gun and gang violence and reinvest in border security to stop the smuggling of illegal guns across our border.

The Conservative Party of Canada at their 2016 convention adopted a plan largely written by the gun lobby to make most assault-style rifles more accessible and normalized. The Conservative Party leader has also called for size restrictions on ammunition clips to be eased, allowing for more bullets to be sprayed in a faster amount of time. That’s just not right – it’s dangerous.