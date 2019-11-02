ICBC Dumpster Fire Continues Under The NDP As Workers Making $150,000 Plus Doubled Since 2016

VANCOUVER – The NDP government had promised to get financially troubled and bleeding cash ICBC under control from the BC Liberal orchestrated “Dumpster Fire” but figures released recently show that the Dumpster Fire is still burning under the NDP with workers making $150,000 plus doubled since 2016.

NDP has blamed personal injury lawyers for much of the “financial dumpster fire” at ICBC, but new documents show staff salary increases aren’t exactly helping.

The remuneration documents show that 93 workers at the public insurer made more than $150,000 in the company’s 2018-19 fiscal year, which ended on March 31.

That’s nearly twice as many as the 47 workers who were making more than $150,000 in the 2016-17 fiscal year, when the BC Liberals were still in power.

In 2017-18, the first year the NDP was in government that number jumped to a whopping 148 employees. Government hasn’t given their side of the story on what prompted the hike so far.

Even though the number has since decreased to 93, the documents show ICBC’s spending on salaries has still increased. The public insurer paid $407,869,644 in 2017-18, and $422,691,574 in 2018-19.

The Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation recently released a cheeky video showing a literal fire in a dumpster, arguing the high salaries at ICBC are just adding more fuel to the flames.

“I would argue… that most B.C. drivers wouldn’t describe ICBC as a bang-up organization,” Kris Sims told CTV News.

Financial statements show ICBC lost $1.1 billion in the last fiscal year, which amounts to about $2.8 million in losses every single day.