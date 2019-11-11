Ravi Kahlon Welcomes $194,360 For Delta North Students

DELTA – New Democrat MLA Ravi Kahlon is welcoming $194,360 in Community Gaming Grant funding to parent advisory councils to benefit students in Delta North.

“Making sure kids have the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities is something I strongly support. This funding helps students be included in extracurricular activities regardless of family income,” said MLA Ravi Kahlon.

Schools receive PAC funding each year to provide students from kindergarten to Grade 12 with a variety of extracurricular experiences including field trips, sports and playground equipment, music, and writing and debate competitions. MLA Kahlon said this year 17 school PACs in Delta North are receiving Gaming Grant funding.

Kahlon said the New Democrat government believes that no child should be denied opportunities because their family can’t afford it, and programs like the Community Gaming Grants and the new Playground Equipment Program help level the playing field.

The Community Gaming Grants Branch provides funding to parent advisory councils (PACs) and district parent advisory councils (DPACs) to support the enhancement of extracurricular opportunities for K-12 students in British Columbia.

For the 2019-2020 school year, more than 1,300 PACs and DPACs throughout B.C. are receiving approximately $11 million in Community Gaming Grant funding. Community Gaming Grants provide up to $140 million to about 5,000 not-for-profit organizations throughout British Columbia each year.

Funding amounts for PACs are currently set at a rate of $20 per student. The total grant amount is based on student enrollment as of the start of the previous school year. The grant funding amount for DPACs is currently set at $2,500 per year.