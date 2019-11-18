Sangha Sisters Help UBC Bring Home U Sports Championship

BURNABY – The Sangha sisters of Burnaby were instrumental in helping UBC bring home the U Sports soccer championship last weekend in Victoria.

The Burnaby-based Anisha and Janika Sangha, in their second season together as members of the University of B.C. Thunderbirds soccer team, were big contributors to the championship run that ended with a 1-0 triumph over the University of Calgary Dinos last Sunday in Victoria.

The siblings soaked in the celebratory moment with their teammates after the final whistle, before a T-bird-friendly crowd, reported Burnaby Now newspaper.

Danielle Steer did her best Paul Henderson imitation, scoring the game-winning goal for a second straight game, to earn the Canada West champions a national banner. It was also a rematch of the Canada West final, where Calgary pulled out a 1-0 win. It made the final result fitting retribution.

The Sangha sisters followed the same path to UBC as Steer – having played locally, then through Mountain United, and after graduating from Stratford Hall private school.

Janika was named UBC’s player of the game in their 1-0 quarterfinal victory over the Montreal Carabins on Thursday. The second-year midfielder helped blunt a powerful attack, which also hinged on a strong performance by UBC goalkeeper Emily Moore keeping the ball out of the net.

“I was focused on winning my battles in the middle (Thursday) and not letting Montreal turn and get up field,” said Sangha. “I tried to support my team as much as possible and I’m super excited about our result.”