Local Singer Shivangi Bhayana Wins Indian Television Academy’s Best Singer Award

MUMBAI – Vancouver-based singer Shivangi Bhayana, who’s tracks have been featured in Bollywood films and television shows, was a big winner in the music playback category at the Indian Television Academy’s (ITA) 19th annual successful year Awards 2019, which was held in Indore on November 10.

“Last night was a big night! I won the Best Singer category award for the title track of the TV show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. I’m so grateful to everyone whose been such an integral part of my journey,” Bhayana wrote on Instagram, posting her award picture.

“It was my first ever nomination for best singer and a big thank you to God for gifting me with this precious award. My parents have been my biggest support system along with my brother and sister. This award is for all of you guys who have loved my voice and encouraged me throughout my journey. A big thank you to Indian Television Academy Awards for this honour, the entire team of #kahaanhumkahaantum @ms.dipika @karanvgrover”

Bhayana, who is the daughter of well known accountant and Surrey Hindu temple volunterr Suresh Bhayana, was on hand along with the who’s who of the television industry, actors, anchors producers, including superstar comedian Kapil Sharma.

Also in attendance was the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. For the first time in 19 years, the venue of the awards show was moved to another location – at Indore's Nehru Stadium.

Bhayana, who was born in Vancouver, has worked in movies like Great Grand Masti, Shaadi mei jaroor aana, happy fir bhaag jayegi and many more. She has also acted in a movie named ‘Kal Hamara Hai’ released in 2016. She did her debut in singing from the movie Bingo which was released in 2015.

Bhayana has also worked with Vancouver music producers like Bob Mann, who has done a duet with her. Couple of Bhayana’s Mann produced tracks have also appeared in writer-producer-director R. Paul Dhillon’s films including Sweet Amerika and his latest The Fusion Generation.

She was just 4 years old when she started learning singing. She has learned Indian classical and western music. She has done many stage shows, predominantly in Canada and India. She has sung for many big charity organizations like The Cancer Research Society of Canada, Janta Sewak Society, Vedic Hindu Cultural Society of British Columbia, etc

She has done numerous stage shows in Canada and India. Shivangi Bhayana This Hobbies Singing and Favourite Food Daal Chaawal (Pulses and Rice), Favourite Actor Shah Rukh Khan, Favourite Actress Kajol & Favourite Writer Khaled Hosseini.