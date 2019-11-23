UN, US  Welcome Kartarpur Corridor Opening As Paving Way For Interfaith Harmony

“We see this as a positive example of neighbors working together for mutual benefit,” US state department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a video message on Twitter.

WASHINGTON – The United Nations and the United States joined the world in welcoming the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday.

“We welcome #Pakistan and #India opening #KartarpurCorridor, connecting two key Sikh pilgrimage sites, paving way for interfaith harmony and understanding by facilitating visa-free cross border visits by pilgrims to holy shrines,” spokesperson for the UN secretary general wrote on Twitter.

She added: “Congratulations to India and Pakistan on this initiative, and our best wishes to the pilgrims making crossing over for the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth.”

The United States has closely followed the discussion preceding the opening. Asked about the talks in July, Ortagus had said, “We encourage it. Anything that increases people-to-people ties between India and Pakistan is something that we’re incredibly supportive of.”