US Congress Honour American Sikhs On Guru Nanak’s 550th Celebrations

WASHINGTON – Top US lawmakers have introduced resolutions in the Congress, recognising the historical, cultural and religious significance of the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev and honouring the contributions of Sikh-Americans to the country.

Being introduced ahead of the 550th birthday of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, the resolutions said that Sikhs in the US and around the world live the values and ideals of equality, service, and devotion to the God, first preached by the founder of Sikhism. The resolution in the Senate was introduced on Friday by three Democratic Senators Dick Durbin, Bob Menendez, and Ben Cardin. In the House of Representatives, it has been introduced by Republican Congressmen Greg Pence, Peter Visclosky from the Democratic Party.

“Sikh-Americans have added to the social, cultural, and economic diversity of the United States, including by serving as members of our Armed Forces and have contributed to fields as diverse as agriculture, information technology, hospitality, trucking, and medicine,” Durbin said.

“The Sikh community has made countless contributions to civic life in New Jersey and the United States across so many endeavours in the public and private sectors,” said Menendez.

“Sikh-Americans have been a proud part of the American story for generations and they continue to enrich our nation and the communities in which they live,” said Cardin.