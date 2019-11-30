Indo-American Student Sexually Assaulted And Killed By Criminal Out On Parole

Ruth George, a sophomore (second year student) who had wanted to become a healthcare professional, was found dead in the back of her car in the parking garage of the University of Illinois in Chicago (UIC) on Saturday.

WASHINGTON – Police have arrested a parolee for the killing of a 19-year-old college student of Indian descent last weekend.

Ruth George, a sophomore (second year student) who had wanted to become a healthcare professional, was found dead in the back of her car in the parking garage of the University of Illinois in Chicago (UIC) on Saturday.

The alleged killer Donald Thurman, 26, was arrested hours later from a train station. The police have said he has confessed to the crime and he has been charged with first-degree murder, which is willful and premeditated killing punishable in Illinois state with life imprisonment, and sexual assault. He is scheduled to be produced in court later Tuesday.

Thurman was sentenced to six year in prison in 2016 for armed robbery, and was released on parole last year. His parole was to end in 2021, according to reports.

UIC police Chief Kevin Booker told reporters video footage from university’s cameras showed Thurman following George into the garage at 1:35 am Saturday and he was seen leaving 35 minutes later.

George’s family called the police at 11:00 am on Saturday. She was found unresponsive in the backseat of her family’s car. Efforts to revive her failed and the medical examiner has said she died of strangulation, according to reports.

George’s family came to the United States from Hyderabad. They have requested privacy at this time, and her mother released a statement saying, “Ruth lived out her deep faith in Jesus by loving and serving others, leaving a legacy of Christ-centered kindness and sacrifice. She was the beloved baby of our family. We grieve with hope. We hold no hatred towards the perpetrator, but our hope is no other girl would be harmed in this way and for a mother to never experience this type of heartache.”

George was nicknamed “Baby Color”, and people gathered Monday evening at the site to the crime in her memory. “It’s very shocking because I don’t really hear things that often happening at this campus, but like I said, this is Chicago,” Myles Turner, a UIC student told ABC7, referring to the city’s high murder rates.

Teachers and students from her high school, where she was a member of the gymnastics team, were “devastated”. Christina Tardy, the coach, told Chicago Tribune, “Ruth was such a sweet girl and had the biggest and brightest smile.”

“We loved having her as a member of the NCHS (Naperville Central High School) gymnastics team, and she was so fun to watch compete, especially on the floor exercise. She was a great teammate, and we are going to miss her dearly.”