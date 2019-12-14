Comedian Kapil Sharma And Wife Ginni Chatrath Blessed With Baby Girl

CHANDIGARH – Congratulations to the new parents. Comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath were on Tuesday blessed with a baby girl.

Kapil took to Twitter to make the announcement with a heartfelt post on social media.

“Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all,” he tweeted.

As soon as Kapil tweeted, many celebrities congratulated him and wished the couple the best for his baby girl.

The couple got married in a Hindu ceremony on December 12 last year in Jalandhar. They later hosted two grand receptions one in Amritsar and another in Mumbai.