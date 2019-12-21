Sikh Brothers Offering ‘Chai’ To CAA Protesters To Show Their ‘Solidarity’ Is Breaking The Internet

CHANDIGARH – Hundreds gathered at Delhi’s India Gate to protest against the attack of the Delhi Police on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University. Amidst the gathering, a 15-second-clip surfaced in which, a few Sikh brothers can be seen distributing several cups of tea to the people.

The Sikh brothers have earned a lot of praise on social media for their initiative. The youngsters present at the protest took to Twitter and urged more people to come forward and extend their support.

@iJasOberoi

A Sikh travelled all the way from Punjab to Delhi to support the protesting students. He explains beautifully as to why he’s doing it and what all is wrong with the passed bill.#CAAProtests #CAB #Modi_Divider_In_Chief

Hanief Manzoor Dar

@haniefdar

In the cold nights of Delhi, Sikhs of @Khalsa_Aid are providing hot tea, chai langar to students and citizens protesting at the India Gate.#CAAProtests #CAB #Modi_Divider_In_Chief pic.twitter.com/BeNHSPeTxt#CAAProtests

The Sikhs appear to be the members of an international humanitarian relief organisation, Khalsa Aid.

Mirror

@mirrorforyou3

Wherever you find a sikh brother, hug them and thank them. Have been through so much and yet retain so much love and humility. I make it a point to visit gurudwaras and pay respects whenever I’m in the vicinity of one.

The “secular” majority can learn instead of ifs and buts. https://twitter.com/sonofadish/status/1206591388348870657 …

disha

@sonofadish

Sikhs are offering free cups of chai to the people protesting at India Gate. You’ve got to love them!

Kiran

@KiranRaza01

And yeah love & respect to Hindus/Sikhs who are thinking beyond religion and fighting for their Muslims brothers/sisters.

You got my respect!

The clip of the same also surfaced on Facebook, and was shared by @Shahin Shah, who said: “This is my India. Earlier, skullcap wearing uncles distributed biriyani packets. Around 10.00 PM, turban wearing uncles offered tea to the protesters. For the sake of humanity and to show solidarity. Keep in mind, the fascist government is trying to break this bond apart. They want to kill this spirit. We, the people of India are resisting. We won’t allow this. We are still human beings unlike those venom-spitting people who are trying to divide and rule.”