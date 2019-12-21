South Asian Health Expo To Be Held In Surrey on January 12

SURREY – Anyone who is interested in kick-starting a healthy lifestyle in 2020 should attend the South Asian Health Expo in Surrey on Sunday, January 12th from 11am to 3pm at the Sikh Academy. This is the ONLY South Asian focused trade show with vendors on-site from the health, wellness, beauty and fitness industry – and admission is absolutely FREE for the entire family!. This initiative is important for the South Asian community because it encourages them to be proactive about their health vs. being reactive once they get diagnosed.

There is a large South Asian community in the City of Surrey and the vast majority are of Punjabi heritage, therefore it’s important to have culturally relevant resources available. Since launching in 2011, this tradeshow has been taking place in Surrey on an annual/bi-annual basis. This initiative has been very well-received by the community, hence the reason the South Asian Health Expo & Magazine has now expanded across Canada to include Alberta and Ontario.

The event is an opportunity to bring the entire community together under one roof to further explore the world of health, wellness, beauty and fitness. There will be a wide variety of vendors, advertisers, media sponsors and attendees on-site. Good health is important for everyone regardless of age, gender and ethnicity. The South Asian community in particular are predisposed to certain medical conditions and need to be educated on how to take preventative measures. Also, for those who have already been diagnosed, the South Asian Health Expo & Magazines provides a large panel of the best experts in the industry, access to free community resources, multiple support networks that help create awareness and provide coping mechanisms.

What to expect: Industry Experts On-Site, FREE Health Testing, Product Demonstrations, FREE Product Sampling, FREE Exercise/ Dance classes, FREE Workshops, Play Area for Children, Tons of Prize Giveaways and Flea Market. Also have a chance to win tons of prize giveaways and pick up a FREE copy of the South Asian Health magazine.