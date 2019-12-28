Hong Kong Appoints First Sikh Woman Prison Officer

HONG KONG – Sukhdeep Kaur, hailing from Tarn Taran, is the first ‘amritdhari’ Sikh woman to be appointed as a prison officer in Hong Kong.

Sporting a blue turban matching her navy blue uniform, Sukhdeep is quite noticeable among the prison squad while marching on the premises of Lo Wu Correctional Institution.

In a telephonic conversation with The Tribune, Sukhdeep (24), said it was for the first time that a baptised Sikh woman was given recognition to be placed with the Correctional Services Department (CSD) in Hong Kong.

Sukhdeep said due to communication gap, as majority of people of Hong Kong origin speak Cantonese (a form of Chinese language), initially it was difficult for me to apprise the people about Sikhism.

I was baptised at a very early age. To me, the sanctity of the Sikh rehat maryada is prime and turban represents my religion and culture. It has also earned me due respect and attention. I aspire to promote ‘Sikhi’ through this stream not only among people of Hong Kong but also the Sikhs who have lost their way from it. — Sukhdeep Kaur, native of tarn taran village

“Now, I am fluent in Cantonese vocabulary, so no hassles. When I go out, they look at me and ask a lot of questions. But they actually respect and accept me for who I am. During the interview, the CSD authorities were convinced with me and issued me four blue turbans as part of my uniform. As a prison officer, it’s my job to communicate with persons in custody. A turbaned Indian woman speaking Cantonese with them makes them more comfortable in opening up and the conversation occasionally starts with my religious look.”

There are approximately 12,000 Sikhs living in Hong Kong, yet she gained attention for being a woman wearing a turban. Born in a farming family at Bhuchar Khurd village located on India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran, Sukhdeep attained her early education at Sant Singh Sukha Singh School in Amritsar followed by procuring a bachelor’s degree in computer science from DAV College.

She moved to Hong Kong with the support of her relatives a few years back. She did some extensive course as per the Hong Kong curriculum. Thereafter, she underwent a 23-week special training that finished on December 6 and she was posted as Assistant Officer-2 in the CSD recently.

Two years ago, she married Amritsar resident Shubheg Singh, who shifted to Hong Kong and is working in construction industry since 2018.

Her brother Jaskaran Singh, an agriculturist, was all praise and said: “People recognise us by her name only. We lost our parents at an early age. After her studies, she moved to Hong Kong as our maternal uncle was already settled there. Then she did a specialised course and got selected for government job.”