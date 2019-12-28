Jailed Indo- British Drug Dealer Told To Pay £50,000

A confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act was granted by the court on Friday, allowing the police to take assets and cash from defendants if they have benefited financially from their criminality.

LONDON – An Indian-origin man involved in a plot to flood the streets in the east Midlands with Class A drugs has been ordered by the Leicester Crown Court to pay back £50,000 accrued from his crimes.

Ravindra Modha, 57, was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment after being found guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine in March 2018. Four other men involved in the plot were also sentenced for their crimes.

Any assets belonging to Modha will be sold to recoup the money and any outstanding amounts will need to be paid from any hidden assets, the Leicestershire police said.

Paul Wenlock of the Leicestershire Police’s Economic Crime Unit said: “Modha was involved in a plot to import drugs on a very large scale – including cocaine with a street value of £9.6 million and a kilogram of heroin with a street value of £316,000”.

“He was able to make a vast sum of money from his crimes – and this is something we will always look to rectify following the conviction of offenders”.