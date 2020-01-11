Sikh Youth Shot In Pakistan, Days After Nankana Sahib Attack

NEW DELHI – India has condemned the “targeted” killing of a Sikh youth in Peshawar and asked the Pakistan Government to “stop prevaricating” and take immediate action to apprehend and award exemplary punishment to the perpetrators.

According to reports, the killed Sikh youth, Parvendar Singh, was the brother of journalist Harmeet Singh. Said to be a businessman in Malaysia, he was in Peshawar for his wedding slated for next month. When Harmeet Singh joined as a news anchor with a Pakistani TV channel, it was touted as a ‘big event’ for the minorities in that country. He had been giving his views to a few Indian language TV channels.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs called upon the Government of Pakistan to defendits own minorities instead of sermoning other countries.

The incident that comes two days after the mob attack near Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib, forced Pakistan PM Imran Khan to attempt damage-control to retain the goodwill generated by the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

While condemning the incident, Khan attempted to draw a distinction between the violence in Nankana Sahib and that in India over CAA.

Imran Khan claimed there was a “significant difference between the condemnatory incident of Nankana Sahib and the ongoing attacks against Muslims and other minorities all over India”.