The Khalsa Diwan Society New Westminster – Gurdwara Sukh Sagar – held a special Akandh Paath to celebrate Sikhs’ 10th Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s birth anniversary. A large congregation attended and were delighted with the melodious sounds of religious hymns by Bhai Harnek Singh and Bhai Ajitpal Singh kirtan Jathas. Other learned officials from near and far attended and enlightened the congregation with their sermons on the Great Guru.