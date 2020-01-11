WSO Condemns Attack On Gurdwara Janam Asthan-Nankana Sahib As Pakistan Jails Ringleader

OTTAWA – The World Sikh Organization (WSO) of Canada said it condemns the attack on Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, today. Gurdwara Janam Asthan is the birth place of the founder of the Sikh faith, Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

According to reports, a mob of protestors surrounded and pelted stones at Gurdwara Janam Asthan today. Sikhs celebrating the birth gurpurab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh were stranded inside the gurdwara. Members of the mob were also recorded threatening to evict all Sikhs from Nanakana Sahib and to build a mosque in place of the historical gurdwara.

WSO President Tejinder Singh Sidhu said, “we are deeply saddened by the attack on Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib today. It is unacceptable that a mob could besiege the gurdwara, and brazenly make threats against the Sikh community. Gurdwara Janam Asthan holds a special place in the hearts of all Sikhs and to hear that it was pelted with stones is heartbreaking. It is also unclear why law enforcement did not intervene to lift the siege of the gurdwara in a timely manner. The Government of Pakistan must ensure that members of minority communities are protected from intimidating behaviour and violence. Those responsible for today’s violence must be held accountable for their actions under the law. We will continue to monitor this situation as it develops.”

Pakistan has since taken swift action and arrested the culprits and jailed the Mulana Imran Chishti, who led the attackers. He is the brother of Mohammad Hassan—the man accused of abducting and forcibly converting Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur.

A representative of the chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province tweeted on Sunday night: “The main culprit in #NankanaSahib incident Imran has been arrested FIR… has been registered at Nanakan Police Station.”

On Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had condemned the incident, saying it goes against his “vision” and the government will show “zero tolerance” against those involved in it.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is a site near Lahore where Guru Nanak was born.