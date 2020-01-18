 Canadians Don’t Support Picking Up Cost Of Prince Harry And Meghan’s Canadian Getaway

One-in-four Canadians say Royal Family is less relevant today, 41% say it has no relevance at all, according to new Angus-Reid poll.

VANCOUVER – Despite the desperate need for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and his wife Meghan Markles to get away from the media and shackles of the British Royal family, vast majority of Canadians don’t want to pay for their couple’s Canadian getaway.

The bombshell news that Prince Harry and Meghan were not only seeking to partially quit the Royal Family but also take up part-time residence in Canada may have set the hearts of monarchists and celebrity watchers aflutter, but that doesn’t mean Canadians are eager to subsidize the couple’s living costs when they’re in the country.

The latest public opinion survey from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds that the prince’s personal popularity does not extend to great enthusiasm over the royal couple’s expected relocation. Nor do Canadians care to pay for his and his wife’s security and other expenditures associated with their stated intention to spend at least part of the year in Canada, while “stepping back” from official duties. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of Canadians say “no thank you” to the prospect.

This study also finds that while respect and affection for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is broad-based and strong, Canadians may be at a crossroads over the country’s future with the crown as head of state.

Indeed, two-thirds (66%) say the House of Windsor is losing or has lost relevance, while nearly half (45%) say Canada should not continue as a constitutional monarchy for generations and generations to come. That represents an increase in this point of view from a similar study four years ago. The revelations come at what the Queen herself refers to as a “bumpy” time for her family, and scandals and public conflict worthy of a TV drama rather than real life rock the royals.