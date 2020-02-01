India Republic Day Celebrations!

The Indian Consulate officials and members of the local Indo-Canadian community gathered to celebrate the 71st Republic Day of India. Community group Chetna Association also extended its appreciation to the Consulate General of India in Vancouver and all community associations to observe this day- a reminder to continue to build India based on principles of equality, liberty, and fraternity. “We are very excited to read the news that Indian born women, Deepa Ambedkar and Archana Rao, have been re-appointed as judges in New York”, declared Manjit Bains, chair for the Women’s Empowerment Committee of Chetna Association of Canada. Seeing women reaching heights of excellence in both India and abroad is indeed one of the greatest reasons to celebrate India and all democracies of the world”, Bains said.