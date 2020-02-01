Mega Job Fair On Tuesday, February 6

Progressive Intercultural Community Society Services (PICS) is holding the PICS Mega Job Fair Vancouver 2020on February 6 at the Croatian Cultural Centre – 3250 Commercial Drive Vancouver.

As a not-for-profit organization, they provide Employment Services, Settlement, Senior Housing, Community Services and many other programs throughout the Lower Mainland.

The PICS Mega Job Fair is the flagship event for our Employment Services Programs. It gives job seekers the opportunity to meet employers on a one-to –one basis and discover what is available in the Labour Market in a proactive way.