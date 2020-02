US President Donald Trump warmly welcomed Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu back to Washington DC and wished him every success in his responsibilities as India’s Ambassador to the United States. Sandhu is the Son of Late Sardar Bishan Singh Samundri , founder V.C. -Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar and grandson of Late Sardar Teja Singh Samundri, an Akali icon leader & freedom fighter.