OBITUARY – Sarbjit Singh Bal

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father Sardar Sarbjit Singh Bal, who passed away on February 1st, 2020, at the age of 90 at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Son of Late. S. Hazara Singh Bal & Sdn. Kartar Kaur Bal. He was born in Village Sathiala, District Amritsar, India. He received his early education at Bababakala high school, and then obtained his FSC from Randhir College, District Kapurthala.

In 1946, he married his wife, Gurdev Kaur Bal (from Phagwara) and had 4 children, 1 daughter—Avinash Kaur Chahal & 3 sons—Late S. Bhupinderpal Singh Bal, S. Harinderpal Singh Bal, & S. Nirlaip (Paul) Singh Bal.

He worked as a Revenue Accountant for Punjab Electricity Board for over 20 years. In 1979 he moved to Surrey, BC, along with his family and worked diligently to provide a bright future for the generations to come.

He was survived by his wife, sons, daughter 12 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 1pm at Valley View Funeral Home 14644 72 Avenue, Surrey BC.

Bhog will be at 3pm at Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara located at 8115 132 Street, Surrey BC.

Family can be contacted:

S. Harinderpal Singh Bal-

(604) 537-8645

S. Nirlaip (Paul) Singh Bal-

(778) 999- 4298

S. Robinder Singh Bal-

(778) 713-4063