Trump To Visit India On February 24-25

NEW DELHI – President Donald Trump will arrive in India on February 24-25, the White House announced on Monday. During his visit to PM Narendra Modi, the president will make stops in New Delhi and Gujarat.

“The trip will further strengthen the U.S.-India strategic partnership & highlight the strong & enduring bonds between the American & Indian people,” the White House tweeted.

Trump will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.

Just hours before the White House disclosed Trump’s India visit dates, the United States of America had announced clearing the sale of Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) to India at an estimated cost of $1.87 billion to boost defence ties between the two countries.

The government-to-government sale cleared by the US State Department was announced by a US defence department agency after a notification was issued to the US Congress.

The White House also said that over the weekend, Trump and Modi had telephonic conversations.

The two leaders have pursued a close relationship, with Modi visiting in September and hosting Trump at a huge rally in Houston, Texas, dubbed “Howdy, Modi!”