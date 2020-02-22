South Indian Street Food Fair

The world famous South Indian vegetarian restaurant Saravanan Bhavan held a traditional street food fair at their Surrey-Delta location on Scott Road and 88th Avenue on Family Day long weekend. The opening was held Saturday afternoon with special guests including Delta mayor Georgie Harvie and his right hand man Param Grewal as well Surrey MLA Rachna Singh. Members of the media including The LINK staff also attended. The guests were treated to a beautifully garlanded interior of the restaurant with full buffet and dessert and other authentic items installed all around the restaurant. Guests were treated to a delicious buffet meal and drinks. Get your South Indian groove on by visiting Saravanan Bhavan and making it a Dosa-idli-vada weekend.

***By R. Paul Dhillon