Talking Films!

This week’s Kamilla Singh show featured LINK editor and award-winning filmmaker R. Paul Dhillon as well as actors Sammy Toora and Haniel Glow. All three film lovers talked about their passion for films and filmmaking. “Frank, funny and informative discussion, we talked everything from our film Gone Are The Days Winning an award at the Jaipur International Film Festival to Actors and Punjabi films not paying properly,” said Dhillon. Watch the show on Shaw TV and hopefully it will be on youtube soon!