PICS Mega Job Fair 2020 was held in Croatian Cultural Center on February 8th from 10 am to 3:30 PM. The fair had the highest number of attendees this year as 3000 job seekers lined up until the end of the parking lot. The fair comprised of exhibitors representing a wide range of industries from retail, finance to Food Services. The fair also had a blend of service providers relevant to job seekers such as recruiters, educational services and technical training providers. The fair’s Title Sponsor BC Corrections also had numerous roles and had great conversations with potential candidates that debugged the myths of recruitment requirements on Corrections Officers and the positions available at BC Corrections. The event started with a motivating speech by Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Educations, Skills & Training. George Chow, Minister of State for Trade, MLA Mable Elmore, Vancouver – Kensington, Councillor Sarah Kirby-Young, City of Vancouver and Councillor Jean Swanson, City of Vancouver also attended.