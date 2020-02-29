Gold medal-winning powerlifter Sumeet Sharma was honoured by Khalsa Diwan Society, Ross Street Gudwara for his accomplishments and being a good role model for the next generation of Indo-Canadians. Sharma entered his first competition in 2016 at the British Columbia Powerlifting Association fall classic powerlifting championship, where he took a silver medal. His experience with powerlifting has been incredibly positive for him. In addition to his Panama Gold media, Sharma has won gold in both 2017 and 2018 at the Western Powerlifting Championships. I also placed 4th in powerlifting in the country in 2018. Powerlifting is a strength sport that consists of three attempts at maximal weight on any of three lifts: squat, bench press, and dead-lift. I pulled off this gold medal win in bench press with an impressive 370 pounds.