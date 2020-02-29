Former Khalsa School Employee Surinder Virk Beats Chairman Ripudaman Singh Malik And Wins $75,000 In Damages

VANCOUVER – Surinder Virk, a former employee at Khalsa Primary School, has come out on top in a legal dispute with the society that operates the school and the judge awarded him more than $75,000 in damages in the wrongful dismissal case.

Virk also showed his nemesis Malik, who dismissed him out of spite that truth always wins out, with the judge siding with Virk over Malik’s testimony.

Virk, who was employed by the Satnam Educational Society of B.C. from September 1998 to June 2010, filed a lawsuit alleging wrongful dismissal and other employment breaches after being terminated from his job as a vice-principal at the Khalsa Primary School following the 2009/10 school year, reported the Vancouver Sun newspaper.

Virk, 50, felt he was an indefinite-term employee and that the society “unilaterally” put him on probation and withheld a raise before dismissing him without cause and without reasonable notice.

The society responded by arguing that he was a fixed-term employee and that his performance was not satisfactory and he was put on probation. It also alleged he did not meet the conditions of a wage increase and his fixed-term contract was not renewed after it expired.

While the Society disagreed, Virk’s position was supported by Jasbir Singh Bhatia, a principal at one of the four campuses of the school.

Malik , who along with Bhatia and Virk testified at the trial, claimed he was unhappy with Virk’s performance as a vice-principal.

He claimed that Virk was “non-caring,” accused him of being “in a clique” and urged him to take more “pride” and “ownership” in his job, the trial heard, reported the Sun.

In her ruling on the case, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Barbara Norell said that she was impressed with Bhatia as a witness, noting that he was no longer employed by Satnam and had no personal interest in the litigation.

She found that where there was a conflict in the evidence between Bhatia’s assessment of Virk’s performance and Malik’s assessment, she accepted Bhatia’s account, reported the Sun.

The judge concluded that Virk was an indefinite-term employee, was entitled to a pay raise and a 12-month notice period and awarded him more than $75,000 in damages, reported the Sun.